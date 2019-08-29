Rational Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Rational Advisors LLC decreased its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in American Tower by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMT traded up $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $231.12. 38,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,048. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $140.40 and a 52 week high of $231.77. The company has a market cap of $101.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.50.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). American Tower had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.27.

In other news, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $11,568,013.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,440,379.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Macnab sold 5,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $1,342,163.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,321.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,973 shares of company stock worth $40,927,162 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

