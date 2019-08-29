Rational Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3,870.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,766 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises approximately 0.8% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,078,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,015,097,000 after buying an additional 437,110 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Ecolab by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,199,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,878,000 after buying an additional 22,023 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,070,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,565,000 after buying an additional 281,532 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,926,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,609,000 after buying an additional 31,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ecolab by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,993,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,570,000 after buying an additional 16,768 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $2,375,478.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,924,292.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leslie S. Biller sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $1,945,224.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,587,471.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,755 shares of company stock worth $17,513,202. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $1.94 on Thursday, hitting $206.72. 36,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,424. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.77 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ecolab from $140.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ecolab from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ecolab from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Ecolab from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 price target on Ecolab and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

