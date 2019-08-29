Rational Advisors LLC Buys 3,625 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,771 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU traded up $2.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $185.62. 101,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,857. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a one year low of $110.71 and a one year high of $194.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.52.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The firm had revenue of $782.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 110,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.87, for a total value of $20,230,725.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,415.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 164,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.89, for a total transaction of $30,005,116.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $704,492.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,174 shares of company stock worth $51,070,314 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.14.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

