Rational Advisors LLC Buys 16,725 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 1,051.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in Eaton by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 target price on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 price target on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.55.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.69. 48,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,663,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $64.46 and a 1-year high of $89.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.69%.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 80,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $6,668,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 270,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,526.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

