Rational Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 76.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the quarter. Estee Lauder Companies accounts for 1.1% of Rational Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 10.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,499,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,423 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,412,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,151,000 after purchasing an additional 435,327 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,631,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,878,000 after purchasing an additional 349,306 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,676,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,686,000 after purchasing an additional 23,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 6.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,341,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,608,000 after purchasing an additional 140,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 17,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.64, for a total transaction of $3,615,502.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,541,690.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.78, for a total value of $1,346,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,590 shares of company stock worth $8,192,502. 16.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $203.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,902. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $121.47 and a twelve month high of $206.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.28 and a 200-day moving average of $172.61. The stock has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.43% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

EL has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Macquarie boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.88.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

