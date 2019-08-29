Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Short Interest Up 9.6% in August

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,588,800 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the July 15th total of 2,361,200 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 525,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.19. 1,072,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.40. Rambus has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $13.16.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $58.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.25 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 35.34% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Rambus news, insider Luc Seraphin sold 18,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $219,078.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,790.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charles Kissner sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $44,973.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,836.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,909 shares of company stock valued at $287,532. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 165,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 120,707 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 12,710 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 573.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 554,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 471,886 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth $703,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 168,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RMBS shares. BidaskClub cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. ValuEngine cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Rambus in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.35 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Rambus from $13.10 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

