Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

RDWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Radware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.59. 223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,708. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.90. Radware has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $27.96.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.04 million. Radware had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radware during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Radware in the first quarter valued at about $12,292,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Radware in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Radware by 33.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 365,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after buying an additional 90,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Radware by 16.7% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 582,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after buying an additional 83,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

