Qwertycoin (QWC) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.62 Million

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $2.62 million and $5,017.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

QWC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 98,174,930,314 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

Qwertycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

