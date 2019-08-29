Quebecoin (QBC) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Quebecoin (CURRENCY:QBC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Quebecoin has a total market cap of $20,608.00 and $13.00 worth of Quebecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quebecoin has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One Quebecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quebecoin Coin Profile

Quebecoin (CRYPTO:QBC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2014. Quebecoin’s total supply is 36,375,376 coins and its circulating supply is 15,588,776 coins. Quebecoin’s official Twitter account is @quebecoin_qbc . Quebecoin’s official website is www.quebecoin.org

Buying and Selling Quebecoin

Quebecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quebecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quebecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quebecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

