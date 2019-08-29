Quasarcoin (QAC) Price Tops $0.0069 on Top Exchanges

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Quasarcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Quasarcoin has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $8,350.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar.

Quasarcoin Profile

Quasarcoin (CRYPTO:QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,313,989 coins and its circulating supply is 168,313,989 coins. The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org . Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

