Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Qiagen from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $34.60. The stock had a trading volume of 361,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,511. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Qiagen had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qiagen will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Qiagen by 354.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 1,244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 5,918.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

