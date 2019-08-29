PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) versus Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Head to Head Survey

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) and Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PTC and Cornerstone OnDemand’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC $1.24 billion 6.09 $51.98 million $0.90 72.97 Cornerstone OnDemand $537.89 million 5.91 -$33.84 million ($0.23) -227.91

PTC has higher revenue and earnings than Cornerstone OnDemand. Cornerstone OnDemand is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PTC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

PTC has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cornerstone OnDemand has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.8% of PTC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of Cornerstone OnDemand shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of PTC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Cornerstone OnDemand shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PTC and Cornerstone OnDemand, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC 2 7 7 0 2.31 Cornerstone OnDemand 1 2 6 1 2.70

PTC presently has a consensus target price of $91.60, suggesting a potential upside of 39.49%. Cornerstone OnDemand has a consensus target price of $62.89, suggesting a potential upside of 19.97%. Given PTC’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe PTC is more favorable than Cornerstone OnDemand.

Profitability

This table compares PTC and Cornerstone OnDemand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC 2.63% 10.44% 4.65% Cornerstone OnDemand -3.23% -11.18% -1.00%

Summary

PTC beats Cornerstone OnDemand on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc. operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications. The company also provides Vuforia Studio tool for industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences; and Creo, an interoperable suite of product design software for design engineers. In addition, it offers Windchill that provides product lifecycle management capabilities; ThingWorx Navigate for complete, contextual, up-to-date, and accurate product information; Integrity solution to manage system models, software configurations, test plans, and defects; and Servigistics, a suite that enables service parts management and customers to continuously enhance their products and services. Further, the company provides consulting, implementation, training, cloud, and license and support services. PTC Inc. markets its products primarily through professionals, third-party resellers, and strategic partners. The company was formerly known as Parametric Technology Corporation and changed its name to PTC Inc. in January 2013. PTC Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities. The company also offers professional services, including application configuration, system integration, business process re-engineering, change management, and training. It serves business services, financial services, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, insurance, manufacturing, retail, and technology industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

