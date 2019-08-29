PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 3,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of PSB traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $179.11. 953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,284. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.03. PS Business Parks Inc has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $180.11.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $107.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.10 million. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 35.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.91%.

In other news, COO John W. Petersen sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.04, for a total transaction of $101,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.