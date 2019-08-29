ProxyNode Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $224.00 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One ProxyNode coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. ProxyNode has a market capitalization of $75,507.00 and $224.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ProxyNode has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.35 or 0.00856148 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003440 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000982 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000355 BTC.

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 121,538,748 coins. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network . The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769

ProxyNode can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

