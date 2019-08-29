ProShares Short SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SBB) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.90

ProShares Short SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SBB)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.90 and traded as high as $34.22. ProShares Short SmallCap600 shares last traded at $33.57, with a volume of 658 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Short SmallCap600 stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SBB) by 157.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,562 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 15.87% of ProShares Short SmallCap600 worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares Short SmallCap600 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

