ProShares Short Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DDG) Trading Down 1.6%

ProShares Short Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DDG) shares traded down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.10 and last traded at $27.10, 300 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.54.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average of $24.74.

About ProShares Short Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DDG)

ProShares Short Oil & Gas (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index. The Index measures the performance of the energy sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include oil drilling equipment and services, coal, oil companies-major, oil companies-secondary, pipelines, liquid, solid or gaseous fossil fuel producers and service companies.

