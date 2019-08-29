Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) Short Interest Update

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 585,100 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the July 15th total of 679,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 347,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRGS shares. BidaskClub cut Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Wedbush upgraded Progress Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. National Securities set a $50.00 price objective on Progress Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

NASDAQ PRGS traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $37.86. The stock had a trading volume of 138,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $30.23 and a 12-month high of $47.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Progress Software had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $103.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 30.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

