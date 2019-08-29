Probity Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Probity Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Diageo by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 517,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,338,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 7.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $568,000. 10.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

DEO traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $170.29. 10,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,244. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $131.43 and a twelve month high of $176.07. The company has a market cap of $103.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.94.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $2.111 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

