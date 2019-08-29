Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 56 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Probity Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Paragon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 406.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 245.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.85, for a total transaction of $727,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total value of $366,596.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.86.

Shares of LMT traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $384.98. The company had a trading volume of 31,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,673. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $241.18 and a twelve month high of $386.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $370.08 and its 200-day moving average is $336.77. The company has a market capitalization of $108.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

