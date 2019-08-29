Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 346 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Probity Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 44,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 27,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.26. 2,811,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,127,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.87 and a 200 day moving average of $75.76. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $97.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.28 per share, with a total value of $2,018,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,334.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.50 per share, with a total value of $776,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,114 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 152,452 shares of company stock valued at $10,128,541 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Svb Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.05.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

