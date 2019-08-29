Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 252 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Probity Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,843,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,602,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,568 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in Paypal by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 15,338,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,742,000 after purchasing an additional 136,213 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Paypal by 2.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,146,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $742,077,000 after purchasing an additional 156,166 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 2.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,760,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $702,008,000 after purchasing an additional 181,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Paypal by 4.4% in the second quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 6,747,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $772,176,000 after purchasing an additional 282,424 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total transaction of $780,956.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,128 shares in the company, valued at $12,345,175.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $3,212,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,074 shares in the company, valued at $52,160,754.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,417 shares of company stock worth $14,518,300. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price (up from $123.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.99.

Paypal stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.40. 2,173,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,601,398. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $121.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.04.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

