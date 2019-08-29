Probity Advisors Inc. Makes New $465,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ)

Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,686,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,578,000 after purchasing an additional 533,900 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 669,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,112,000 after purchasing an additional 211,704 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,436,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 187,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 124,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,635,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCJ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.08. The company had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,762. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.09. Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.82 and a one year high of $21.15.

