Probity Advisors Inc. Has $650,000 Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Probity Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 36,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,293 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $1,769,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 35,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $6,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded up $4.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $226.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,649,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,471,415. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.40. The stock has a market cap of $247.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $222.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $31,848,416.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,622 shares of company stock valued at $45,864,577 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.11.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

