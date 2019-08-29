Probity Advisors Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Probity Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $39.91. 172,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,813,635. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day moving average of $40.95. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.74 and a twelve month high of $43.99.

