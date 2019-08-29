Probity Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Probity Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,518 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 0.9% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.9% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,395 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 30,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,373 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $5,799,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 6,492 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $621,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,639 shares of company stock valued at $12,101,183 over the last 90 days. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $97.90. The stock had a trading volume of 245,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,911,777. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.95. The company has a market cap of $115.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $52.45 and a one year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 59.50%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Starbucks from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen set a $93.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.53.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

