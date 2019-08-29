Probity Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 12.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 189.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,899,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,655,000 after purchasing an additional 109,496 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 39.8% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $1,176,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 32.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 128,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 31,379 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $102,652.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brian M. Stolz sold 134,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $6,445,591.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,844 shares of company stock valued at $7,359,670. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATVI stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.72. The company had a trading volume of 352,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,186,653. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.84. The stock has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

