Private Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Private Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Broadcom by 9.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $5,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 11,922 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $3,321,230.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,388 shares of company stock valued at $18,198,482 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $8.35 on Thursday, reaching $284.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,104. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $208.23 and a 52-week high of $323.20. The company has a market cap of $110.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.03 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.32.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

