Private Advisors LLC Invests $988,000 in Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA)

Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000. Private Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Kura Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 164.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Kura Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 22.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

KURA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

In other news, insider Antonio Gualberto sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $379,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KURA traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,941. The company has a quick ratio of 23.50, a current ratio of 23.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kura Oncology Inc has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $706.71 million, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.95.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.