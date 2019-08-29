Private Advisors LLC Invests $799,000 in EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 84,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EZCORP by 5.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 15.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 6.0% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 31,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 3.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 8.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,018,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,118,000 after buying an additional 155,559 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EZPW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded EZCORP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. EZCORP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

EZPW traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.14. 5,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,857. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $439.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.73. EZCORP Inc has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.07.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $206.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.17 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 0.26%. EZCORP’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EZCORP Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

