Private Advisors LLC Has $679,000 Stock Holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)

Private Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RETA. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $170,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Douglas Wilson sold 4,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $290,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,133,840. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,680. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.66. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 2.31.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.02). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3,282.73% and a negative net margin of 410.38%. The business had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on RETA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

