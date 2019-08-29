Private Advisors LLC Has $484,000 Position in Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL)

Private Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,037 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 77,386 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Mobileiron worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOBL. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Mobileiron by 66,867.7% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,003,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after buying an additional 2,000,013 shares during the period. ACK Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mobileiron by 92.2% in the first quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 2,056,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after buying an additional 986,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Mobileiron by 271.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,288,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after buying an additional 941,078 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Mobileiron in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,282,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Mobileiron in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Simon Biddiscombe sold 45,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $281,806.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,601 shares in the company, valued at $8,572,506.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tae Hea Nahm sold 558,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $3,778,164.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,230,912 shares of company stock worth $15,007,297. Company insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

MOBL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.83. The stock had a trading volume of 48,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,462. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.70. Mobileiron Inc has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $7.42.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $50.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.66 million. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 89.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mobileiron Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Mobileiron in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Mobileiron in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mobileiron from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

