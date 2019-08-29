Private Advisors LLC Has $318,000 Stake in Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Private Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in Potbelly were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PBPB. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the first quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Potbelly by 20,439.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Potbelly in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Potbelly by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Potbelly in the first quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBPB. ValuEngine raised shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $4.00 target price on shares of Potbelly and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Potbelly stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,374. The company has a market capitalization of $107.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.29. Potbelly Corp has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $13.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). Potbelly had a negative net margin of 6.45% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $105.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Potbelly Corp will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

