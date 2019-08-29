Private Advisors LLC Has $2.29 Million Stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Private Advisors LLC boosted its stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. J2 Global comprises approximately 2.1% of Private Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Private Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of J2 Global worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCOM. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in J2 Global by 873.1% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 316,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,441,000 after purchasing an additional 284,308 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 9,636.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 279,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,982,000 after purchasing an additional 276,950 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,142,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,513,000 after purchasing an additional 135,857 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 595,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,588,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,475,000 after purchasing an additional 67,932 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $218,519.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JCOM. BidaskClub cut shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

Shares of JCOM stock traded up $1.58 on Thursday, reaching $84.05. 5,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,064. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.70 and a 200-day moving average of $86.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. J2 Global Inc has a one year low of $65.07 and a one year high of $92.00.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $322.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.25 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J2 Global Inc will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

J2 Global Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

