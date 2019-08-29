Price Wealth Management Inc. Takes $116,000 Position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westrock by 38.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,068,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,191,478,000 after buying an additional 8,658,073 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Westrock by 2.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,205,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,300,000 after buying an additional 132,522 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Westrock by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,267,000 after buying an additional 297,507 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Westrock by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,940,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,773,000 after buying an additional 11,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Westrock by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,042,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,972,000 after buying an additional 57,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $44.00 target price on Westrock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westrock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Westrock from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

In related news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 61,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $2,348,742.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Westrock stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.08. The stock had a trading volume of 40,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,440. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.61. Westrock Co has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $57.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is 44.50%.

Westrock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

