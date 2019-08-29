Price Wealth Management Inc. Sells 635 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Price Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Lau Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Lau Associates LLC now owns 57,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 72.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 27,302 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 41.5% in the second quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,326,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,096. The company has a market capitalization of $186.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.24. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.53 and a 1-year high of $135.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.35.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,534. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

