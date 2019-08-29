Price Wealth Management Inc. Invests $46,000 in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 249,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,839,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,848,000 after buying an additional 2,631,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 24,360 shares during the last quarter. 49.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,710. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $19.33 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.75. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.23. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, VP Chris Herbold sold 23,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $498,945.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAA. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

