Price Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 22,316 GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)

Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hikari Power Ltd bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,899,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 301,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 121,157 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EAF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of EAF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.89. The company had a trading volume of 14,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,038. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average of $12.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.82. GrafTech International Ltd has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $20.31.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $480.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.07 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 42.35% and a negative return on equity of 88.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.