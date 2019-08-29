Price Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,550 Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 17,948 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 451,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,113,000 after purchasing an additional 205,013 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,609,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,648,000 after purchasing an additional 68,601 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $32.00 price target on Baker Hughes A GE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Baker Hughes A GE to $33.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Baker Hughes A GE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes A GE from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.44.

In related news, insider Uwem Ukpong sold 16,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $394,123.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,401.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.61 per share, for a total transaction of $309,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 113,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,514.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BHGE stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,414,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,753,027. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average is $24.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $34.49.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Baker Hughes A GE had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Baker Hughes A GE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Baker Hughes A GE

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

