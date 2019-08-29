Price Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HD Supply by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,581,000 after buying an additional 45,357 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the first quarter worth $184,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of HD Supply by 6.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the first quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of HD Supply by 5.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

Get HD Supply alerts:

In other news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 733,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $29,903,859.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

HDS stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.78. The stock had a trading volume of 24,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,401. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.85.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 43.10%. HD Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

HDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Longbow Research raised shares of HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

HD Supply Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.