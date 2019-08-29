Price Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 140 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Price Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Price Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Price Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,103,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $1,886,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 183,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VT traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.48. 61,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,315,873. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $62.14 and a 12-month high of $76.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.85.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

