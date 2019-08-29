Presearch Trading 24.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PRE)

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Presearch token can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit. In the last seven days, Presearch has traded up 24.3% against the dollar. Presearch has a market capitalization of $936,496.00 and approximately $5,031.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.63 or 0.00678133 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011936 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000812 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00015451 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000728 BTC.

About Presearch

Presearch (CRYPTO:PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2015. Presearch’s total supply is 170,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,000,000 tokens. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io . Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Presearch

Presearch can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Presearch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Presearch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

