Premier Oil (LON:PMO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $82.61

Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $82.61 and traded as high as $80.00. Premier Oil shares last traded at $80.00, with a volume of 11,228,153 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PMO. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price (up previously from GBX 120 ($1.57)) on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Premier Oil from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 154.38 ($2.02).

Get Premier Oil alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $663.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 75.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 82.61.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.