Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $35.70

Premier Foods Plc (LON:PFD) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.70 and traded as low as $34.05. Premier Foods shares last traded at $35.20, with a volume of 279,643 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFD shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Premier Foods from GBX 41 ($0.54) to GBX 43 ($0.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 35.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $285.68 million and a PE ratio of -8.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.69.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery and Sweet Treats segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavourings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

