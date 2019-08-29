Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.51

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.51 and traded as high as $15.43. Premier Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $15.35, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Premier Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $227.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.86.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

In other news, Director Philip E. Cline acquired 3,000 shares of Premier Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 169,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Wright sold 7,640 shares of Premier Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $116,280.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,041.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Premier Financial Bancorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 779,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,622,000 after acquiring an additional 24,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,935,000 after buying an additional 57,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,213,000 after buying an additional 29,133 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 306,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. 31.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Financial Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFBI)

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

