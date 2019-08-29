PotCoin Price Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, CoinExchange, Tux Exchange and Poloniex. PotCoin has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $1,144.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,542.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.20 or 0.01785216 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $281.13 or 0.02948760 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00679169 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.88 or 0.00722468 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011930 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00062857 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00473514 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009623 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 222,667,302 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Poloniex, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

