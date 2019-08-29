PolySwarm Market Capitalization Achieves $1.90 Million (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 29th. One PolySwarm token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, DDEX and TOPBTC. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $10,431.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00231647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.43 or 0.01348667 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00018999 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00092246 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00022114 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/@PolySwarm

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

PolySwarm can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, HitBTC and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.