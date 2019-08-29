Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 122 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Pointe Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,357,738 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $123,663,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 12.9% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 3.1% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 35.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America set a $118.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.15.

In other news, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 52,664 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $5,134,213.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,337 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,404.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $347,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,701 shares of company stock valued at $8,491,824 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,704,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,027,583. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $143.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.51. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $81.66 and a twelve month high of $109.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

