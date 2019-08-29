Pointe Capital Management LLC Buys 160 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,036,303 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,945,168,000 after acquiring an additional 153,391 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Stryker by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,728,182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,328,951,000 after acquiring an additional 793,560 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in Stryker by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 5,581,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,102,525,000 after acquiring an additional 52,688 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Stryker by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,903,582 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $771,036,000 after acquiring an additional 46,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,665,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $573,387,000 after acquiring an additional 224,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $216.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.89.

NYSE:SYK traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $221.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,851. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $144.75 and a 1 year high of $222.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.19 and a 200-day moving average of $197.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

In other Stryker news, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $960,636.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,963 shares in the company, valued at $32,109,662.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.84, for a total transaction of $713,246.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,818.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,634. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.