POA Network Market Capitalization Tops $3.26 Million (POA)

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One POA Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Bancor Network and IDEX. POA Network has a market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $88,026.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, POA Network has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

POA Network Profile

Get POA Network alerts:

POA Network is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 260,958,485 coins and its circulating supply is 242,023,925 coins. POA Network’s official website is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for POA Network is medium.com/poa-network. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

POA Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC, Ethfinex and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for POA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.