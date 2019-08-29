Plutus Powergen (LON:PPG) Trading Down 6.3%

Plutus Powergen PLC (LON:PPG)’s stock price traded down 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00), 3,458,890 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 220% from the average session volume of 1,080,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.32 ($0.00).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59.

Plutus Powergen Company Profile (LON:PPG)

Plutus PowerGen Plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates flexible standby electricity generation sites in the United Kingdom. The company sells its power to national energy suppliers. Plutus PowerGen Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

